Gardaí are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man at Dublin Port.

The man was fatally injured at a shipping premises at the port, at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and his body was removed to Dublin city morgue, where a post-mortem exam will take place.

Gardaí carried out an examination of the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.