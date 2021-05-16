Grange native Fr Pat was a much-loved priest, noted footballer and keen golfer

The late Fr Pat Gaynor

By Charlie Keegan

THE death on Monday 26 April of Fr Pat Gaynor, retired parish priest of Clonbullogue, Co Offaly, has evoked many memories among the people of his native Grange, Co Carlow, where his abiding interest in the lives of his relatives, neighbours and friends never waned.

Fr Pat retained a special interest in Grange GAA Club, attending matches and social functions and serving as club president for many years.

Pat Gaynor was born in Grange on 12 April 1939, the youngest of John and Mary Gaynor’s four children. The Gaynor family had been in occupation of their homestead for at least two centuries, with family members listed as land occupiers in the 1852 census. Fr Pat’s brother Jimmy continued farming until his death, aged 53, in 1987.

Fr Gaynor had two sisters: Sr Frances joined the Dominican Order in Adelaide in 1953 and died in Australia in October 2020; Sister Elizabeth Gaynor entered the Medical Missionaries of Mary in Drogheda in 1955, and after working in the UK and Italy, she went as a medical missionary in 1980 to Malawi in Central Africa, where she died on 12 March 2001.

After attending Grange National School, Pat received his secondary education at the Patrician Day School, Tullow and Knockbeg College, before starting his studies for the priesthood at St Patrick’s Seminary, Maynooth. He was ordained there in 1964 for the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin and his first parish appointment was in Coventry, where he remained for two years. On his return, he was appointed curate in Allenwood, Robertstown, Suncroft, serving later in Goresbridge, and he was appointed parish priest in Clonbullogue, Co Offaly in 1993, where he remained into his retirement.

Fr Gaynor had been in failing health for a number of years and spent a lengthy period in the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore. He then enjoyed a period of stable health before entering Oakdale Nursing Home in Portarlington.

Fr Gaynor was a keen Gaelic footballer, first with Tullow, returning to play with his beloved Grange following a revival of the club in 1963. His neighbour and fellow team member with Tullow, Fr Tom Dillon, recalled: “Pat was a wonderful corner forward in the late 1950s and early ’60s – a golden era for Tullow, with the club’s first senior football championship title coming in 1959, and junior football wins as well.

“Along with Fr Eddie Aughney, we never got to play in a county final. We had to go back to Maynooth after the summer holidays and there was no getting back for football matches – that was back in the time of the Old Testament!”

Fr Gaynor’s move from Tullow to Grange was no doubt influenced by his brother Jimmy, who was club secretary for 13 years following the revival of the Grange GFC in 1963. He lined out in 1968 for the club’s first-ever junior football championship victory in a memorable final win over Myshall. The following year he was on the intermediate team defeated by a single point in the championship final against Ballymurphy.

In 1981, Fr Gaynor recited the graveside prayers during the burial in Grange cemetery of his cousin Bridget Connolly, a veteran of the 1916 Rising, the War of Independence and the Civil War. Bridget’s mother was Elizabeth Gaynor of Grange, who married Peter Connolly from Friarstown and the couple lived in Artane, Dublin.

During Easter Week 1916, Bridget’s task was to carry dispatches from James Connolly in the GPO to Ned Daly in Church Street. In advance of the surrender, Pádraig Pearse detailed Bridget to lead 40 girls out of the GPO under a white flag.

Bishop Denis Nulty was celebrant of Fr Gaynor’s requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island, Co Offaly on Wednesday afternoon, 28 April.

Having acknowledged the role played by Fr Larry Malone in his care and attention to Fr Pat, Bishop Denis said their prayers at this time were with Fr Pat’s cousins, his brother priests, Paul Flint and the wonderful team of carers, Fr Pat’s former parishioners from Clonbullogue and all his earlier appointments and his wide circle of friends.

Bishop Nulty began a eulogy to Fr Gaynor with words of poetry:

***All in the April evening,

April airs were abroad;

The sheep with their little lambs

Passed me by on the road***.

Continuing, Bishop Denis said: “Always on my drive over here from Carlow to Walsh Island, the closer you get to Clonbullogue and Walsh Island, the image of sheep and lambs grazing in the fields is a frequent sight. It brings to mind the splendid poem by Catherine Tynan, first published nearly 100 years ago in 1922.

“Fr Pat loved a story and loved telling it well. He would be very much at home alongside the two on the road to Emmaus (the gospel of the day). He had, as many remarked, a great wit and kind of whimsical sense of humour. He would laugh himself at the story and whether you grasped it or not, you found yourself laughing with him.

“Illness in recent years robbed him of so much. He found it impossible to control diabetes and with the gradual onset of dementia, living alone was no longer on the cards.”

Bishop Nulty registered his huge thanks to the staff at Oakdale Nursing Home – to Paul, Josephine and the very devoted team of carers, as well as Pat’s cousins and friends, who maintained very close contact to the end.

Bishop Nulty told the restricted congregation that Covid-19 “has impacted hugely our prayer and worship, how we gather for the funerals of loved ones, how we connect with our parish on a Sunday through Facebook or webcam. Covid has determined how we see our vulnerable relatives in nursing homes. Spiritual communion is not the same as physically receiving eucharist. We need nourishment for body and soul. We need food for our journey, wherever that brings us.

“Fr Pat, over his 57 years of priesthood, has had an abundance of nourishment for the journey he embarked on last Monday at 15 minutes before midday.

“Because of the Covid restrictions around funeral numbers, it was only last Monday (26 April) that the cap on congregation eased from ten to 25, which is very restrictive for the generous Irish tradition of funerals and obsequies. Writing a message of condolence on rip.ie has become the new way of connecting with loved ones in their time of grief.

“At one stage last evening, I counted 11 pages of messages relating to Fr Pat. Messages that had the common threat of ‘a true gentleman’, ‘a devout, a caring and loyal friend’, ‘a great sense of humour’. Messages from parishioners spanning all his appointments – Coventry, Allen, Suncroft, Goresbridge and here in Clonbullogue. And many messages from his native Grange in Tullow parish.”

Continuing, Bishop Denis recalled one Christmas calling to see Fr Pat in Walsh Island and could not find him anywhere. There was no answer at the door and the natural fear was that he had perhaps suffered a fall. “Not at all, he was out for a walk around the village.

“He was always amazed at someone thinking of him or visiting him. He’d say to me: ‘Imagine who came from Carlow to see me?’ And yet he would be first to arrive at the Chrism Mass every year. He loved that liturgy and always travelled with friends from here.”

Bishop Nulty went on to reference Fr Pat’s love of travelling home to his beloved Grange. “He is the last of the family to pass on. The Gaynor name stretches back two centuries and beyond. One of the beautiful messages on rip.ie mentioned how the people of Grange ‘will long remember the last member of a family that nurtured missionaries for work in Australia, the Solomon Islands and Africa, across three centuries’.

“Today’s generation has much to do to emulate the Gaynor tradition, but it is a different world and that’s not all the fault of Covid.”

He said Pat Gaynor loved golf in his day and attending the occasional play or concert. “I read he even went to Andre Rieu! When he was able, he lived life to the full, but always in his gentle manner.”

Bishop Nulty’s eulogy concluded: “Fr Pat shares an anniversary in our diocesan calendar of deceased priests with Fr Con Phelan, Ballyfin (1963) and Fr Tommy O’Malley, Raheen (1994), who both died also on 26 April. He will be forever remembered by his brother priests on that day. He will be laid to rest here in Walsh Island, among a people whom he proudly called his own and who will remember him every day.”

Bishop Nulty informed the congregation of receiving a message of condolence from Cardinal Seán Brady, who began his study for the priesthood in Maynooth with Pat Gaynor.

Following Mass, Fr Gaynor’s burial took place in the adjoining cemetery. Fr Tom Dillon was among the priests who attended the obsequies.

Thanks is extended to Jimmy O’Toole, author, Grange native and president of Grange GFC, for providing the details regarding Fr Gaynor’s family history, education, sporting life and the parishes in which he served, while also outlining the Gaynor family political background.