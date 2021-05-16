Proud Killeshin man Chris passed away four days after his 87th birthday

By Charlie Keegan

CHRIS Delaney, St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on Monday 19 April in the presence of his family, at University Hospital Waterford (UHW), was a native of Cappalug, Killeshin, Co Laois. Chris had been in the usual good health until suffering a fall at his home on 11 April. Having sustained a broken hip, he was admitted to hospital, where his condition deteriorated, leading to his death.

In an excellently-scripted eulogy to his dad, Chris’s son, also Chris, a retired garda superintendent in Waterford, told the congregation at the funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin on Wednesday 21 April that his dad was born on 15 April 1934. He passed away four days after his 87th birthday.

Chris was one of a family of 11 children, born and raised in Cappalug, Killeshin. He lived an amazing life growing up in rural Co Laois during the1940s and 1950s, galloping through the fields and hills of Killeshin. Chris was always immensely proud of his Killeshin roots.

Over the eight decades of his life, Chris witnessed huge changes in Ireland. He developed and adapted from riding a horse-drawn cart into Carlow market, to driving his beloved Ford Capri cars in the 1970s; from using a chalk board in national school, to studying anatomy and psychiatry in hospitals in Ireland and London; and from shoeing a horse or changing the wheel of a cart to using social media on his phone.

Throughout his life, Chris always took the opportunity to work and improve. He used his proud heritage as fuel for continuous learning and progressing himself for the benefit of his family. Having completed his psychiatric nurse training in St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow, Chris went on to study general nursing at Whittington Hospital, London.

Chris loved all sports and loved to engage in sporting conversation and commentary. His greatest joy was Killeshin and Laois football. Chris and his brothers won two Laois IFCs in the green and white of Killeshin. He loved talking about those sporting years, playing shoulder-to-shoulder on a winning team with his two brothers.

GAA medals were proudly displayed framed on the wall at home. When asked one day “are they gold, Dad?”, Chris replied: “No, son, but they are gold to me.”

His last big sporting outing was to follow Killeshin in the Laois county senior football final in 2019 against Portlaoise.

Chris had a deep life-long connection with Killeshin parish. Throughout his life, he attended many baptisms, weddings and funerals in Holy Cross Church. The strength of the Killeshin community was hugely important and always manifest to him.

The two main priorities for Chris were his family and his faith. He took great pride in being a great son, great father, great husband, great brother and great grandfather. He continually supported his original family members through serious illness and death. Chris was always the man to step forward into the breach and carry people through grief. He was always giving and will never be forgotten for his charitable actions supporting people throughout personal and family crises.

Chris truly mastered fatherhood and grandfatherhood, taking great interest and pride in his four children and five grandchildren. He never shirked in his deep sense of responsibility to make a family work. He was so tactful; nurturing and navigating his children and grandchildren through the hurdles of life over decades. Time and advice were always available for his family.

Chris said his dad lived long enough to see the fruits of his fathering commitments shine through the current generations. He was very proud of his five grandchildren – Siobhán, Fiona, Deirdre, Seán and Adam. His advice was always supreme and valued by his grandchildren: once ‘Pa-pa said it was okay’, the debate was usually over.

Chris was a self-taught master of conflict resolution, using his experience as a psychiatric community nurse in St Dympna’s. He could talk anyone down and convert them to his way of thinking, usually by listening, agreeing, consoling and empathising with people, appealing to their better judgement to prevail. In many cases, people forgot the original problem after an hour spent in conversation.

Chris recalled his dad quietly confident that he could convert two members of the Mormon faith going door-to-door in Carlow during the 1970s. He spent hours making his case on behalf of the Catholic faith.

Chris fully appreciated the joy of living a full and good life, being the provider and putting his family first every time. He possessed a sixth sense for people who needed help, to comfort them and raise their spirits.

Chris’s wife Peggy Byrne, from Castledermot, was his rock throughout all of the decades of their marriage. During their courtship, he often cycled from Killeshin out to Castledermot and back for a meet-up. Peggy’s younger brothers, now living in Canada, fondly remember Chris bringing them sweets in his pocket on such visits during the early 1960s. To this day, he is regarded as one of their brothers.

Chris and Peg were the perfect team, sharing the responsibilities of rearing four children in Carlow town. Supporting Chris was second nature to Peggy. She was always there with him right to the end, caring for him on a daily basis, totally committed to his welfare each minute of the day. They both shared an unshakeable religious faith and love which was the central core of their belief system that carried both of them through six decades of marriage. It is true to say that they got through the extended Covid lockdown because they had each other and they had their faith.

Chris described his dad as a remarkable person who brought such comfort and happiness to so many people. He had a gentle, generous, charitable soul. He possessed generosity of spirit, generosity of emotion, generosity of time and generosity of belief in people. His grace and goodness will live on in people who were inspired by his decency as a person. This legacy will always be with us.

The Delaney family expressed thanks to professor Ruairi Mac Niocaill, all of the doctors and nursing staff at WUH for the excellent care Chris received there. Thanks were also extended to Carpenter’s Funeral Directors for the management of the funeral arrangements and the professional service provided.

The family expressed their gratitude to Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, who has been a tremendous support to the family over a number of years and conducted the ceremony as a celebration of Chris’s life with such grace and understanding. Fr Dunphy was assisted at Chris’s funeral Mass by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Following Mass, Chris was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Chris is mourned by his wife Peggy, children Chris Delaney (Waterford), Jackie Keilthy (Arles), Carol Delaney (Kilkea) and Helen Delaney (Arles), by his sister Breda O’Reilly (Killeshin), his grandchildren Siobhán, Fiona, Deirdre, Seán and Adam, sons-in-law Eddie and Brian, daughter-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former work colleagues, neighbours and friends.