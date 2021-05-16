Thunderstorm alert for 23 counties and sun for others, Met Éireann says

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for 23 counties, while forecasting sunny periods elsewhere on Sunday.

Under the status-yellow warning, scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening are expected to bring some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding.

The alert for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht comes into force at 11am and runs until 9pm tonight.

Today there will be showers with sunny intervals, some showers heavy with localised heavy downpours or thunderstorms possible⛈️

Showers will be most frequent through the midlands & south, with good dry & sunny periods elsewhere, best of which across Ulster

Highs of 13 to 16 C🌡️ pic.twitter.com/7gCcaZ9iDY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 16, 2021

The forecaster said sunny spells and patchy cloud for most of the country this morning will give way to widespread scattered showers through the afternoon, although there will be sunny intervals.

The showers will be most frequent through the midlands and south, with localised thundery downpours bringing a risk of spot flooding.

The best of the dry and bright weather will be in the northwest and along parts of the east coast, where showers will be more isolated.

Highest temperatures will reach 13 to 16 degrees, before dropping to lows of two to six degrees tonight.

Showers will die out tonight, with dry and mostly clear weather extending from the north to the south. A few isolated showers will arrive onto northern and western coasts around dawn.

New week

Monday will be dry and sunny in many areas to begin, with a few light showers near northern and western coasts.

Showers will develop elsewhere later in the morning, though they will not be as heavy or frequent as recent days but instead scattered with plenty of sunny spells.

Many areas will dry for much of the late afternoon and evening.

With highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees forecast, similar temperatures are expected for the rest of the week ahead.

Showers and dry spells are again expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Thursday may bring a spell of wet and windy weather.