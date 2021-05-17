Accelerated vaccination may require Carlow people travelling to Kilkenny

A PLANNED acceleration of the covid-19 vaccination rollout in Carlow and the south-east will see people get their first dose in more timely fashion, but they may have to travel further for it.

Some people aged between 50-59 in Carlow who have an R93 Eircode may now be offered their first dose of the vaccine in the Kilkenny vaccination centre at Cillin Hill.

Likewise, some of those aged between 54-59 with an Y21 Eircode, which includes Enniscorthy, may be given an appointment in the Carlow vaccination centre in IT Carlow.

These arrangements may differ for the second dose, whereby accommodation at one’s nearest centre may be the case.

All five vaccination centres in the south-east continue to operate as normal.

The HSE apologised for any inconvenience caused, but stressed this is an acceleration measure to ensure timely administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to all those concerned.

Around 900 people were vaccinated in total at the Carlow vaccination centre on Saturday and Sunday.

If you are aged 50 or over, you can register for your vaccine online. It is expected that people in their 40s will be begin to register later this week.