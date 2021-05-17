Call to ensure farmers are not penalised under CAP

By Suzanne Pender

A CALL for Co Carlow farmers not to be financially penalised as a result of the new Common Agricultural Policy was made at this week’s online meeting of Carlow Co Council.

Cllr Charlie Murphy brought forward a notice of motion calling on Carlow Co Council to ask the minister for agriculture to ensure that Co Carlow farmers are not financially penalised as a result of the new Common Agricultural Policy “involving convergence and Carlow should not be financially penalised.”

The motion stated that if ‘full convergence is implemented, this can cost farmers up to €3m euro in CAP payments.’

The motion was seconded by cllr John Murphy, while cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that there are “in our area a lot of high payments.”

The motion was then carried by council members.

