Cork man caught with €64,000 of drugs has been dealing since he was 14

Olivia Kelleher

A 19-year-old who was caught with almost €64,000 of drugs became addicted at the age of 14 and was dealing in order to pay for a cannabis habit of several hundred euro a week, Cork Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

David O’Donovan, with an address at Cherrywood Heights, Midleton, Co Cork previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy at Bailick, Midleton for sale or supply and to possessing cannabis for sale or supply at Cherrywood Heights, Midleton, in April of last year.

The court heard from Det Garda Diarmuid O’Neill who told Judge Sean O’Donnabhain that Mr O’Donovan was stopped and searched by gardaí at Bailick in Midleton on April 11th, 2020. Gardai uncovered cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy in two rucksacks.

A follow-up search of Mr O’Donovan’s house led to the discovery of another stash of cannabis along with weighing scales and plastic bags.

Mr O’Donovan, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, was taken to Midleton Garda Station where he made full admissions in relation to buying and selling the drugs.

Det Garda O’Neill said that Mr O’Donovan was a large scale supplier of a number of drugs in spite of his tender years. He said that the teenager was without previous convictions.

Treatment

Defence counsel, Seamus Roche SC said that it was an immense source of relief for his client to be caught by gardaí.

Mr O’Donovan has since undertaken residential treatment at Cara Lodge in Cork. Regular urine analysis has thus far shown that he is drug free.

Mr Roche appealed for leniency in the case stressing that his client had made huge inroads in relation to beating his addiction.

He said that his client’s “extreme youth” was a problem and that he had become “ensnared” in the drugs world because of his addictions.

Judge O’Donnabhain said that Mr O’Donovan had made “substantial progress” in relation to freeing himself from his addiction.

He told the defendant that his future was “in his own hands” and remanded him on bail until September 24th next.

Mr O’Donovan was ordered to bring an up to date urine analysis report to court on the date of his sentencing hearing.