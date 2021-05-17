Council urged to ‘take the gloves off’ and tackle the owners of vacant sites

By Suzanne Pender

INADEQUATE legislation and poor market conditions are exacerbating the challenge of tackling vacant sites around Co Carlow.

At this week’s online meeting of Carlow Co Council, director of services Michael Rainey outlined a recent council report on the vacant site levy, with 29 sites around the county identified. Of these, the inclusion of six were appealed by the landowners, while a further six were cancelled by An Bord Pleanála due to ‘insufficient evidence’.

Mr Rainey stated this was not unusual and was common across the country. He reflected that a review of all these sites amounted to a large body of work, pointing out that six to nine months’ work was required.

Cllr Fergal Browne described the situation as “very frustrating”, adding that he would have liked to see a lot more sites included on the list and therefore subject to a levy. He pointed out this was a reflection of the system rather than council staff, insisting that it was now time “to take the gloves off and go after these people”.

Cllr Browne remarked that the responsibility should be on the site owner to prove the site is not vacant rather than on the local authority to prove they are.

Cllr William Paton pointed to a vacant site on Market Square, Tullow, remarking that it was a “blight on the work of tidy towns”. Cllr Paton asked what was possible if a property did not fall under the vacant property levy list, adding that it was simply being a “bad neighbour” to leave a property in such a condition and “totally unacceptable”.

Mr Rainey stated that he shared “your frustration with the legislation” and that the legislation “isn’t as strong as we’d like it to be”. He assured members that derelict sites were an area the council was prepared to focus on and place significant resources in after this period of the pandemic.

“It’s a challenge for all local authorities to get this right,” said Mr Rainey.

Mr Rainey stated that market conditions were also “causing difficulties”, but insisted that the council would not be found wanting in tackling the problem. He added that there was also a need at government level to “incentivise people”.

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issue of estates where part of houses were started while the remainder of the site was unfinished. He asked if the council could find a way to get these sites underway again and asked if they came under this scheme.

Cllr John Cassin indicated there were “three or four” prominent sites in Carlow town “just left”, highlighting in particular Shamrock Square, where hoarding has fallen off exposing the very poor condition of two very well-known buildings.

“Could we possibly get something done with them to clean them up a bit?” cllr Cassin asked.

Cllr Charlie Murphy stated that vacant sites were “a big problem” around the county’s towns and villages. He blamed the system of “urbanisation and rural decay” and reflected that times had changed in terms of people’s shopping habits.

Mr Rainey stated that unfinished estates were “a huge problem across the country”. He stated that an improvement in the housing market to attract ‘vulture funds’ or developers to take on these sites would be the “only true resolution” of this problem.

Cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that he’d like to see more businesses in the centre of towns, but added that there should be incentives to encourage this.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella remarked that he agreed and that a “pure stick approach” isn’t a way to resolve this.

Senior executive Fiona O’Neill pointed out that the process in relation to inclusion on the vacant sites levy list is governed by lengthy, strict legislation, which allows the landowner at each and every stage to appeal the matter to An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Andy Gladney remarked that derelict sites were an eyesore in a local area, especially when other people in a town were “working hard to keep their business afloat”.

“The meat factory site in Bagenalstown is a total and utter disgrace, with little or nothing done there, and the Manor House, while it is accommodating local authority tenants, as a building it’s as bad as any derelict building,” said cllr Gladney.