Lack of rural transport a ‘major loss’

By Suzanne Pender

THE lack of public transport in rural areas was described as ‘a major loss to south Co Carlow.’

Cllr Willie Quinn pointed out to Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA, at a recent meeting of Carlow Co Council, that there was no public bus service in the south of the county.

He stated that the area had been left without a rural service for some years and he urged the NTA to tackle the issue.

“This is a major loss to the south of the county,” he stated.

Cllr Quinn also asked that if the decision by more people to work from home post-pandemic would that result in a change of policy by the NTA and would funding saved by the reduced need for transport to urban areas be brought back into the system for additional rural services?

Ms Graham stated that potential services for south Co Carlow would be part of the assessment NTA is currently engaged in called Connecting Ireland.

“We do expect to see more people working from home and changes in people’s travelling habits and that will involve an assessment of our level of service, but at this stage we don’t know what that will be and we don’t know if we can hold onto services and funding,” Ms Graham stated.

“I hope we can and I hope we can reinvest elsewhere,” she added.

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issue of there currently being no bus shelter in Leighlinbridge and also asked about NTA policy on rural bus stops.

Ms Graham stated that NTA aims to install 100 bus shelters annually and was hopeful Leighlinbridge would have a shelter shortly.