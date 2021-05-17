St Leo’s students are helping to stamp out the stigma of suicide

Ava McCutcheon, a transition year student, discusses the work of the Cycle Against Suicide committee in St Leo’s College, Carlow

CYCLE Against Suicide is an awareness charity that makes a valuable contribution to the public education of mental health by changing the narrative surrounding suicide.

The Cycle Against Suicide (CAS) committee in St Leo’s College, Carlow has been working hard to make this change and remind everyone that ***It is okay not to be okay and it’s absolutely okay to ask for help***.

The pandemic has not only led us to continue our work from home and rethink and adapt ideas, but has also highlighted the importance of raising awareness around our mental health, while remaining socially close but physically distant.

The first thing the committee did after it was established was appoint a secretary and chairperson and divide into five different groups, each tackling a different issue. These issues included body image, bullying, stress, anxiety and stigma.

This task allowed the committee to strengthen as a team and enabled us to begin our Cycle Against Suicide journey.

Each group began to brainstorm ideas and share with the rest of the committee. Over the following months, these plans were put into action and positive changes were implemented in the school community. Posters containing inspirational quotes, body positivity and helpline numbers were displayed prominently around the school to brighten people’s day, remind them of their worth and inform them of where they can go for support.

We also conducted an online survey among the school population regarding mental health and the stigma that can surround it. The survey gave us valuable insight into where we, as a school community, stand regarding mental health and what we can do to ‘Stamp out the stigma’.

The feedback received from this survey was hugely beneficial to us and highlighted the needs and wants of the student body. The responses revealed that while many believed they did know what mental health was, some were unsure of what the term means and 76% of students felt there might be a stigma surrounding mental health in the school community.

We decided to involve first years in our activities to kickstart the conversation about mental health and provide them with an understanding of the work of the CAS committee. Classes designed baubles for our positivity tree, and these were displayed proudly on the school’s link corridor. The baubles displayed positive quotes and lots of colour to attract the attention of students as they walked by.

Classes also decorated small rocks for the small fountain outside the school’s prayer room. The rock garden provides a beautiful space for students and staff to experience quiet and reflection.

Lockdown did not stop us from progressing our work and, instead, inspired us to work harder as we recognised that this can be a particularly difficult and lonely time for people.

The committee members used Headstrong’s online programme to develop new resources and information for the school community. These tools and resources were disseminated through our Instagram page, which remained active throughout the school closure. This page kept people up to date with the group’s work, provided key information and helplines, gave self-care advice and posted daily inspirational quotes.

The committee even launched a rendition of Dolly Parton’s famous song ***9 to 5*** on the CAS Instagram page. The video was a resounding success and put a smile on everyone’s face during a challenging second lockdown. Teachers danced, sang and strummed their way through the lyrics and their creativity was what made the video so enjoyable.

Finally, the committee members were interviewed by ***The Nationalist*** and KCLR and about the production of the amazing video.

The work of CAS committee is ongoing. The team’s final initiatives took place during wellbeing week from 3-7 May and included a stationary all-day cycle, a teacher gratitude event and the screening of a film which focused on the importance of positive mental health.

Students were also given opportunities to go on a class walk during their SPHE class. These events allowed the CAS team to promote positive mental health across the whole school community and beyond. The committee would like to say thank you to everyone who linked in with them over the last year.

Finally, the team would like to pay tribute to teacher Vivienne O’Neill, who works hard behind the scenes and is an inspiring leader and mentor.