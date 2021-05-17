Taoiseach does not think London wants to rewrite Northern Ireland protocol

Thomson Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not get an immediate sense from his meeting with British counterpart Boris Johnson that London wants to rewrite Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

RTÉ reported on Monday that the Irish Government is increasingly concerned that London wants to completely rewrite the Northern Ireland section of its deal to leave the European Union.

“We were very clear and are very clear that this is an international agreement, commitments have been made and it needs to be worked and the processes that are in it need to be worked also,” Mr Martin told an online event when asked about the report.

Britain is urging the European Union to take a “risk-based approach” to the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, stressing that solutions should be found rapidly.

“We remain committed to working through the issues with the EU and we hope they will show common sense and take a risk based approach,” the spokesman told reporters.