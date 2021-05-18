Alisdair’s spin to Spain in memory of Ruth has raised €33k so far

By Elizabeth Lee

THE boyfriend of a 31-year-old woman who died from motor neurone disease in April has just set off on a gruelling 2,750km journey from Dublin to Nerja, Spain in her memory. He has also raised more than €33,000 in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Association to thank them for the brilliant care and support that they gave to the family.

Alisdair Anderson’s gorgeous partner Ruth Staines passed away on 3 April at home in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow after being diagnosed with the horrific illness in May of last year.

“This is to raise awareness about motor neuron disease and its effects on people. We thought that we’d have five to ten years with Ruthie because she seemed so fit and well. It seemed like a million miles away that this would happen so quickly. This trip is about keeping her alive for a little bit longer,” said a heartbroken Alisdair.

Ruth and Alisdair originally met when they were both working in Nerja, Spain, when he was immediately smitten by her abundant energy and sheer love of life and adventure.

“Nerja is a beautiful white-washed town on the Andalusian coast and this is where I first met Ruth. I worked in a local bar and Ruth quickly became a regular. I remember I offered to walk her home maybe the first night we met. I must have seemed dodgy because I later found out she lived on the next street!” Alisdair recalled.

Ruth was the daughter of Jean and the late Liam and had three brothers – Stephen, Mark and Luke.

She loved to travel and lived all over the world, but it was Nerja where she lived for several years before returning to Ireland in 2017.

Along with Ruth’s family and her friend Aisha, Alisdair was Ruth’s key carer, so he saw how fast and fatally motor neurone disease took over her life. They also saw how valuable the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is, so Alisdair wanted to repay the kindness and respect they showed Ruth.

“Without them, we would have been lost. The support they provided to Ruth throughout her illness allowed her to live a much more comfortable life. From mobility and wheelchairs, nursing, homecare support, counselling – these were all critical services we depended on,” he pointed out.

“I can’t thank them enough for the speed with which they moved, as time, sadly, was never on Ruthie’s side. All of these services cost money, however, and I’m aiming to do my bit to support these services by raising vital funds for IMNDA,” said Alisdair.

Alisdair, left, with Ruth’s brother, Mark and her friend, Kev

On Friday, he set off from Stoneybatter in Dublin, where Ruth’s people are originally from, and cycled to Baltinglass, where he spent time with her family. On Sunday, he was accompanied by Ruth’s brother Mark and her friend Kevin Wall as he cycled down to Rosslare before taking the ferry to Wales. Later this week, Ruth’s brother Stephen will cycle with Alisdair across the south of England before the intrepid cyclist tackles the French and Spanish route.

“I was very nervous about it last week, but not so much now. It comes in waves. It’s brilliant that Ruth’s family are 100% behind this, it’s going to be a great trip,” he continued.

“My aim is to cycle from Dublin all the way to Nerja, Spain. This will be a 2,750km journey. Eventually, the aim is to end up in Nerja on the southeast coast of Spain around mid-July … fingers crossed,” he said. “I’m asking that you all dig deep in your pockets to donate for this amazing cause. All donations go straight to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

To donate, go to Alisdair’s Dublin to Nerja page on the Just Giving website.