Average Carlow rent is now over €1,000

THE average monthly rent in Carlow is now over €1,000. Rents in Carlow were 7.1% higher in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a year previously, with the sharp fall in availability being cited, according to the latest rental report by Daft.ie.

The number of listed rented properties in the south-east is down around two-thirds in the first three months of the year compared to 12 months previously. The average listed rent in Carlow is now €1,053.

The biggest jump was seen in the average rents paid for four-bed properties in Carlow, up 9% to €1,119. The average three-bed rent is €969, while a one-bed apartment is €763.

Annual rents in Carlow are around 10% of the value of one or two-bed properties in the county. You would pay almost double to rent a three-bed property in Carlow than to get a 30-year mortgage on the same property. For a one-bedroom property, it’s more than 50% higher to rent than the mortgage payment.

Rents nationally in the first three months of 2021 were on average 2.1% higher than in the final three months of 2020. The average monthly rent stood at €1,443 in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.7% year-on-year and up almost 95% from a low of €742 a month seen in late 2011.

The national average hides significant regional variation. In Dublin, while rents did rise 1.2% between December and March, they remain 3.2% lower than a year previously, following falls in the second and fourth quarters of 2020.

Outside Dublin, rents rose by an average of 2.9% between December and March, meaning that they are now 7.1% higher than a year ago. In Cork, Galway and Limerick cities, rents are 6% higher than a year previously, while in Waterford they are 8.3% higher. Outside the five main cities, rents are up 7.3% year-on-year.

Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “The impact of covid-19 on Ireland’s rental market was largely to send Dublin and the rest of the country in different directions. In Dublin, additional supply moving over from the short-term lettings market coupled with a temporary halt to people moving to the city pushed rents down. Elsewhere, lockdown ground the rental market to a halt, with fewer listings pushing rents further up.

“As normal life resumes over the coming months, these differences are likely to fade and more long-standing problems – in particular chronic undersupply of new rental homes – will be the main driver within a broader context of economic and population growth. It is imperative that housing policy in general – and rental market policy in particular – be driven by an understanding of the challenges and required solutions, rather than news-cycle pressures.

“Limiting the country’s ability to harness foreign savings to build the rental homes it needs – for example, by limiting the ability of professional landlords to invest here – will worsen rather than improve the situation. The doubling of rents over the last decade is all the proof needed that Ireland needs to build tens of thousands of new rental homes over coming years.”