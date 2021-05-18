Berlin-born sculptor to make Tyndall monument

By Charlie Keegan

BERLIN-born sculptor Ralf Sander has won the prestigious commission to provide the planned memorial to John Tyndall, the distinguished Leighlinbridge-born scientist, educationalist, mountaineer and controversialist. Sander was selected from a total of 19 public art submissions for the sculpture, which is being undertaken with a budget €98,000.

The sculpture will be located in the Garden of Remembrance in Tyndall’s native Barrowside village. The commissioning of the artist was undertaken by Carlow Co Council’s public art working group.

Sinéad Dowling, arts officer with Carlow Co Council, is leading, in an advisory capacity, the Tyndall project for the local authority. She told The Nationalist that there had been outstanding cooperation between the Leighlinbridge community and the county council on the Tyndall project, and that the local people had a significant input into writing the brief for the artists.

She said: “Working with the community in this way makes for a more compelling project and enables local ownership, which is critically important in public art commissioning.”

While the expenditure of €98,000 on an arts project might normally attract some public criticism – people might wonder why the money was not being spent on road repairs or some other aspect of council works – this was not the case when it came to honouring John Tyndall by the Leighlinbridge community. The arts officer commented: “What’s really important is this community-sourced money for public art is what the local community wanted.”

Ms Dowling said there had been 19 artist applicants for the Tyndall project, all of which had been of a very high standard. “The quality of the brief had been very thought-out and, on behalf of the Carlow Co Council public art working group, we worked so well with the community, with the result that what we got back in terms of applications for the Leighlinbridge commission was of the highest quality. That number of 19 was shortlisted to five. It was amazing that the entire selection panel came up with the same name – Ralf Sander.”

The panel members from Leighlinbridge, all members of the local improvement group, were councillor Michael Doran, (chairman), and John Meaney and Martin Nevin, who has conducted significant research into the life and work of John Tyndall. Besides Sinéad Dowling, Carlow Co Council was represented on the selection panel by Brian O’Donovan, senior executive officer, representing the community section of the local authority, and Kieran Cullinane, senior engineer with the council.

Sinéad Dowling stated that the external members of the panel were chaired by Catherine Marshall, the former senior curator at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, art historian, critical writer and co-author of a huge body of work on Irish art and architecture from the early middles ages to the end of the 20th century.

The arts officer concluded: “It was also important to have an independent, accomplished artist on the panel and that role was filled by Eileen MacDonagh, sculptor from Sligo, whose Medusa Tree sculpture was commissioned through the county council public art working group and is sited outside the Visual in Carlow.”

Ralf Sander, who lives and works in Belfast and Berlin, will ‘use a contemporary visual language’ to inform about Tyndall’s achievements. Aged 57, he is a graduate in Fine Arts sculpture from the University of Art, Berlin.

The project will feature two parallel granite pillars made of blue Carlow limestone, in a reference to alpinism and Tyndall’s glaciological studies and work. The huge mirror in between these granite pillars will be made of highly durable marine grade 316 stainless steel. There will be historic images on the glass plate as a link to early photography. There will be bronze relief on the back to the back of the glass plate, providing a link to Victorian art. The back of the sculpture will be educative and a clear link to Tyndall’s time and will describe the major achievements and discoveries of the Leighlin native.

The sculpture will also contain a small vessel containing water, with particles for optimal refraction, to demonstrate the Tyndall effect and stimulate the magic blue light in some caves by the sea.

A bronze bust of Tyndall (1820-1893), situated on a limestone pedestal, will be positioned on the rear side of the installation.

The sculpture will be basically maintenance free, robust and highly durable. The glass used will be the toughened constructive walkable glass.

The size of the sculpture will be applied to the surrounding environment and human scale. The sculpture has provided what he considers to be a suitable location for the project in the Garden of Remembrance in Leighlinbridge.

Ralf Sander states: “Tyndall’s recurrent theme of light and water is highlighted within the concept. I want to redirect the viewer’s gaze to possible inspirations for Tyndall’s achievements.”

He continues: “Then sculpture activates the physical terrain that exists around it, while at the same time bringing crucial attention to what is held above and behind the visible – a capacity that appears to have become increasingly rare, in a world dominated by earthly, eye-level distractions.”

He also stresses that Tyndall’s poetry reveals much about him and about his relation to nature. The Leighlinbridge project is aiming to provide insight into the thinking and achievements of the man through juxtaposing enlightenment and contemporary artistic forms.

Ralf Sander has realized 26 sculptures in the public realm. He was also commissioned to develop an artistic work and strategy for the landmark outdoor sculpture in the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea.