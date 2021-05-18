Council’s finances are stable

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Co Council remains overall in a stable financial position despite the “horrific year” of financial challenges posed by Covid-19.

Director of finance Pat Delaney presented the council’s annual financial statement at last week’s online meeting of the council. Mr Delaney stated that 2020 capital and revenue expenditure amounted to €98.59m, while the income and expenditure account improved by €27,686 in 2020. Mr Delaney stated the result was achieved through prudent financial management and a significant level of direct Covid-19 related supports to the tune of €8.9m received from central government.

Cllr John Cassin acknowledged the tough year for businesses, adding that, despite this, the revenue collected for rates was actually up for 2020. He also acknowledged the hard work of the director of finance and his team.

Cllr Doran proposed the adoption of the financial report and praised the significant achievement in balancing the books despite the “horrific year”. He added that the €7.62m received from central government as part of the waiver in relation to commercial rates “was essential in keeping us afloat”.

“The gap for 2021 is now huge and the hope is that businesses can get back up and running to a level they were before, but we also need to be pressing for additional supports to ensure many businesses are back up again. It’s vital we continue to get the support from government,” said cllr Doran.

Cllr Fergal Browne pointed to the poor financial position that other local authorities found themselves in and also praised Carlow Co Council for its efforts. “It was a difficult year, but we are not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Mr Delaney agreed that the council was in “a precarious position” without this financial support.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that the “hangover from the pandemic would be with us a long while yet”, while cllr Arthur McDonald praised the knowledge and expertise of Mr Delaney and the council staff as well as the significant role played by central government.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated it was “very clear how vital the funding from central government was in ensuring services were maintained”.

Cllr Charlie Murphy remarked that in terms of the development contributions it was “not all from developers, but also members of the public”, adding that funding is increasing in every area of the council’s services, which was “a good sign for Carlow”.

The annual financial statement was then approved by all council members.