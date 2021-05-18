Final vaccine clinic for at risk groups at Dolmen Medical

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

AFTER a slow start, it’s great to see how fast the rollout of the covid-19 vaccination is moving along now.

At this stage, over 2.1 million vaccines have been administered nationally and GPs have given over half of that in their own surgeries since the beginning of March. There is no doubt that there has been a buzz of excitement for both patients and staff when we run these clinics. People believe that this is the beginning of a return to normality.

We have been really impressed with the uptake to date, with over 98% taking the vaccine among our patients over 70 and also the high and very high-risk patients. We have now completed vaccines one and two for virtually all of our patients over 70, with just a small handful awaiting their second dose.

We have given a first vaccine to most of our cancer patients, diabetics, COPD, heart disease and immuno suppressed. These patients are among those at high-risk of serious disease or death if they were to contract covid-19.

Another group who are in the serious risk category are people with a BMI over 35. Therefore, we urge all people in this category to contact their GP to get the vaccine as soon as it is offered.

We have sent a text to patients who we have up-to-date records for. However, many may not be regular attendees, especially in the last 15 months. Others may have added a few Covid pounds during lockdown. We have posted a BMI calculator on our Facebook page (Dolmen Family Medical Practice), where you can calculate yours and we invite our patients to use this. An example is that a patient who weighs 95kgs (14 stone) and has a height of 1.63m (5’4”) would have a BMI of almost 36.

If we have not contacted you and you fit into the category of a BMI of over 35, we ask that you email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to fit you into our vaccine clinic on Monday 24 May.

This will be our final vaccine clinic for patients in the at-risk groups. On 24 May, we will also be vaccinating patients who are chronic asthmatics and we will be contacting them on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

If anybody has any queries about whether they fit into the high-risk groups, they should also email our practice at the above email address. Please note that we are only receiving vaccines to administer to patients under the age of 60. Patients over-60 should contact the HSE to make an appointment for the mass vaccine clinic in IT Carlow.

It is wonderful to see that so many patients are keen to get the vaccine and I believe that the government projection that over 80% of adults will receive an offer of their first vaccine before the end of June is well on target.

In the meantime, even though the shops are reopening, do not let your guard down. Keep your distance, clean and sanitise your hands and meet in small groups outdoors and follow all public health guidelines.