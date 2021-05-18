Glowing tributes paid to retiring Carlow garda inspector Dormer

RETIRING Garda Inspector Audrey Dormer was described as ‘honest to the core and a true professional’ at her last appearance at Carlow courthouse.

Glowing tributes were paid to the popular Carlow woman as she retired after 30 years of service last week. Insp Dormer, who is from Sleaty, has served in Carlow for the last five years.

‘‘No doubt, Insp Dormer has become a mentor to many young gardaí who have learned a lot from her,” said Judge Geraldine Carthy leading the tributes. “Insp Dormer is diligent in no matter what she does, honest to the core, a true professional.’’

Due to covid-19 restrictions, only a handful of colleagues past and present and friends were able to attend to mark the inspector’s retirement before Wednesday’s sitting of the district court. It served as a lovely family occasion as well, with Insp Dormer’s parents Tom and Anne being present.

Speaking to the Dormers, Judge Carthy said: ‘‘I had the pleasure of working with your daughter for just shy of two years. I have come to know a person with a huge work ethic and a person I hugely respect. She is a credit to both of you.’’

Supt at Carlow Garda Station Aidan Brennan recalled first serving with Insp Dormer when she was based in Thomastown in 2013.

‘‘She has always been the consummate professional in everything that she did.’’

Prior to that, Insp Dormer had worked at garda headquarters in crime and security and human resource management operations, which Supt Brennan described as tough roles where attention to detail and meeting deadlines was demanded.

Speaking of her role in the courts, Supt Brennan said: “This is where the work that gardaí and sergeants and other operational staff is presented and it’s Audrey’s high standards that have seen her mentor others, discharge her work in the court with high quality and professionalism. She is fearsome when arguing her case … as I know.’’

Supt Brennan said Insp Dormer had served the people of Ireland and Carlow, in particular, with distinction.

‘‘You gave the best years of your life to your work and I pass on my gratitude to you.’’

Speaking on behalf of solicitors, John O’Sullivan said: ‘‘It’s a tremendous honour and pleasure to have worked with you. It was a pleasure jousting with you, but at the end of the day we always ended up being able to have a laugh or a joke.’’

Mr O’Sullivan said he had grown up with the inspector watching her international rowing career as a young adult, along with her stellar garda career. He rather memorably remarked on how Insp Dormer was a particularly tough opponent in court.

‘‘Even though I sweat like Christy Moore in the last half an hour of a show at the Point, I always sweat a bit more when I was dealing with you.’’

He concluded with a favourite Jonathan Swift quote: ‘‘I wish you a long life and the good sense to live it.’’

Speaking on behalf of barristers, Eamonn O’Moore said it was a ‘‘bittersweet day.’’ There was a mixture of delight to see the inspector head onto a new venture, but also regret at the end of the sparring in contested cases and the post-mortem afterwards.

‘‘She has been very welcoming, not just to me but my colleagues who come to Carlow for hearings,” said Mr O’Moore. “It’s one of the things that is mentioned, you were treated with integrity and never taken short. That is high praise when you consider the adversarial nature of the position. It will be a tough act to follow.’’

There was some knowing laughter when Judge Carthy said she had canvassed for some humourous stories about Insp Dormer’s friends and colleagues. The judge had received many stories but none she could repeat from the bench. However, the judge recalled the end of one particular long day in court and a solicitor remarking to the Inspector ‘It was good day for you today, Inspector.’

Insp Dormer shrugged and quipped: ‘‘When you are good, you are good.’’

Insp Dormer has varied interests, including cycling, rowing and travelling. A camper van she purchased a few years ago was undoubtedly going to get good use on the roads in the coming years.

Courthouse manager Andrew Cleary said it was clear how much respect was held for Insp Dormer by both her colleagues and the professional adversaries she had battled with. Mr Cleary gave some insight into the close friendships that Insp Dormer had made in her work, both in and outside the gardaí.

Several were able to attend last week, including retired garda sergeants John Foley and Joe Hanley and Sgt Conor Egan of the community policing unit.

There were two staff notice boards in the courthouse, explained Mr Cleary, with several photographs pinned of Insp Dormer with her good friends, courthouse worker Mags Doran and solicitor Ciara Foley; Mr Cleary called them ‘the three amigos.’ Ms Doran and Ms Foley both attended the farewell.

‘‘There are some great memories in those photographs,” said Mr Cleary. “It wasn’t just about the courtroom, the courthouse. They are the friendships made. We will miss you, wish you all the best. Wherever the campervan will take you, we hope you have a great future.

The Carlow community will join in wishing Insp Dormer a long, happy and healthy retirement.

‘I am delighted I ended up in Carlow’

INSPECTOR Audrey Dormer spoke of her delight at being able to serve her community and the people of Carlow.

Insp Dormer said: ‘‘I always gave 100%. I am delighted I ended up in Carlow, coming home, and to be able to serve the people of Carlow, work with stakeholders like the county council. To do your best for your Carlow, because that Carlow deserves that. I hope that continues.’’

Judge Geraldine Carthy provided a little version of This is Your Life last Wednesday at Carlow courthouse as Insp Dormer marked her retirement.

Insp Dormer started her career in the gardaí in March 1990 when she entered Templemore. Her first assignment a year later was in Coolock, Co Dublin before going to Crumlin and then to the crime and security section at garda headquarters. In 2006, Insp Dormer was promoted to sergeant and was assigned to human resource management operations and crime and security.

In 2013, Insp Dormer achieved the rank of inspector and she moved to Thomastown and then two years later to her present role in Carlow. Insp Dormer was known for her leadership in the gardaí and in the Carlow community.

She was involved with the arts festival and Summer Fest, while she played a leading policing role at the national ploughing championships. Insp Dormer would be known to many for her long-standing involvement with Carlow Rowing Club.

Insp Dormer said it was important that organisations and government bodies in Carlow worked together with the community.

‘‘No one can step back, everyone has to do it. To give their best and have the best community we possibly have,” she said.

Insp Dormer was also a very assured and effective prosecutor for gardaí in Carlow’s courts. The Sleaty woman could prosecute a dozen contested cases in a day, going from arguing the technical points of drink-driving legislation to navigating the sensitivities of cases arising from bitter family disputes. It was role where you had to be well prepared, but have the ability to think on your feet.

‘‘Every day is a school day in here. There were good days and bad days. Swings and roundabouts,” she said. ‘‘We do fight, we are on opposite sides of the table, but I consider everyone here my friend.’’

Insp Dormer spoke passionately about mental health and the importance of kindness. Insp Dormer had become involved with Cycle Against Suicide in recent years after the death by suicide of a friend and mentor.

‘‘He was the last person that you would expect to come to such harm, but it did,’’ she said. ‘‘Mental health is so important, particularly in the last 12 months. We have seen it ourselves on the ground. The difficulties it has brought to people who normally would not have struggled. We have to be kind to each other. Nobody knows what’s going in behind the facade. A kind word can make a difference, as can a cruel word.’’

Now, Insp Dormer looks forward to the next chapter in her life, one that she is relishing.

‘‘I am looking forward to my retirement. I really am. It’s been a rollercoaster. I have done things I never thought I would in the gardaí. I was so proud to wear this uniform.’’