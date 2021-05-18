  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man charged with burglary after falling through shop roof to gain entry

Man charged with burglary after falling through shop roof to gain entry

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to three burglary incidents in Limerick City this month.

On May 16th, gardaí attended an address at Mayorstone Park shortly after 7.30am, having received a report that a shop have been burgled earlier that morning.

A man had attempted to enter the shop on Old Cratloe Road via the roof, falling through to the shop floor. He then removed a quantity of stock and left the scene.

Following an investigation, a man in his 30s was arrested in Limerick city on Monday and was brought to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court today.

He is also charged in connection with a burglary at a house on Glenmore Road and an attempted burglary at the same shop on Old Cratloe Road, both on May 9th.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Over 5,000 people with disabilities waiting on social housing, says IWA

Tuesday, 18/05/21 - 10:11am

Three arrested as part of searches targeting dissident republican activity

Tuesday, 18/05/21 - 8:22am

Dublin apartments set for sale to UK-based investment fund

Tuesday, 18/05/21 - 8:09am