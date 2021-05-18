Man charged with burglary after falling through shop roof to gain entry

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to three burglary incidents in Limerick City this month.

On May 16th, gardaí attended an address at Mayorstone Park shortly after 7.30am, having received a report that a shop have been burgled earlier that morning.

A man had attempted to enter the shop on Old Cratloe Road via the roof, falling through to the shop floor. He then removed a quantity of stock and left the scene.

Following an investigation, a man in his 30s was arrested in Limerick city on Monday and was brought to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court today.

He is also charged in connection with a burglary at a house on Glenmore Road and an attempted burglary at the same shop on Old Cratloe Road, both on May 9th.