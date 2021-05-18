New car park for Borris

THE village of Borris is set to get a new car park after the local council bought a piece of land that used to be garden.

Members of Bagenalstown municipal district council heard that a garden beside the Bank of Ireland building on Main Street, Borris is to be converted into a car park, after the council secured funding for the work under the Town and Villages Renewal Scheme.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman also told the meeting that Borris was one of two areas in the county that was designated for funding for outdoor eating and socialising under a new scheme for when covid-19 restrictions are eased.

In response to a query from cllr William Quinn about funding for a footpath that would link the village to Ballytiglea bridge, Mr O’Gorman said that the council had asked for feedback about a previous failed application for funding and that they were reapplying for it.