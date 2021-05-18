Over 5,000 people with disabilities waiting on social housing, says IWA

Over 5,000 people with disabilities are currently waiting for social housing according to figures released by the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), calling for more wheelchair-liveable stock to be provided.

The figures also show approximately 1,300 young and middle-aged people with physical disabilities have been forced to live in nursing homes for older people due to the lack of accessible social housing.

Launching their ‘Think Ahead, Think Housing‘ campaign, the Association is aiming to tackle what it calls an “extreme” shortage of social housing for people with disabilities across Ireland.

The IWA is encouraging disabled people to apply to their local authority, stating their current and future housing needs, through the revised housing application form.

Changes to the form last month now allow for people to request wheelchair accessible accommodation.

People with disabilities have a right to live independently in the community.

“We know of disabled people waiting over seven years on the housing list, with no idea of when a house will be available and many people living with parents and guardians, in unsuitable housing or in nursing homes, as they cannot move out and move on,” said Tom Cunningham, the Association’s director of housing.

“People with disabilities have a right to live independently in the community, but to date their needs have not been catered for,” he adds.

“Most people with disabilities do not want to be dependent on relatives or elderly parents for accommodation as they grow older themselves, but they face barriers and discrimination that make getting a home of their own particularly difficult.

“Think Ahead, Think Housing will advise people with disabilities about how to apply for a social house with their local authority by giving step-by-step advice.

“Importantly, it will support the Government to plan for the current and future housing gap that exists by encouraging people with disabilities to think ahead and register their future housing need now.”