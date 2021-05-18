Three arrested as part of searches targeting dissident republican activity

Gardaí have conducted a number of searches in Co Cavan as part of an operation targeting dissident republican activity.

Three people were arrested following the search of a number of properties by members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Ballistics and Forensics sections and local officers from the northern region.

The searches were carried out early this morning, and the three people are currently detained at Garda stations in Cavan under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The operation is part of an ongoing intelligence-led policing strategy, with the aim of disrupting and prosecuting those involved in dissident republicanism.