Cannabis sweets seized during raid on house

By Elizabeth Lee

THE divisional drugs unit for Carlow and Kilkenny seized a batch of cannabis-infused sweets during a planned search of a house in Co Carlow last week, following on from an earlier similar seizure in Kilkenny. There has been a noted increase in the seizure of these types of drugs in the Waterford and Kilkenny-Carlow garda divisions this year.

Gardaí are warning parents to be aware of these types of sweets, which are packaged to look almost identical to known brands. The sweets are infused with THC, which is a psychoactive chemical. Any product infused with THC is controlled under the ***Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/1984*** and their possession is illegal.

It is an offence to cultivate, import, export, produce, supply and possess cannabis, except in accordance with a ministerial licence. Any seizures of products like this will be fully analysed and investigated.

Gardaí are echoing the recent health warning from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) after a number of young people, some as young as three years of age, became ill and required hospital treatment after consuming these sweets.

Anyone who becomes unwell as a consequence of consuming drugs should seek immediate medical assistance by dialling 999 or 112. Anybody with any information in relation to possession or availability of cannabis sweets is asked to contact their local garda station, the garda confidential line on 1800 666111 or the Kilkenny-Carlow dedicated drugs hotline on 087 7904885.