By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAƍ in Carlow town are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed an incident in the Heatherhill Wood housing estate, Graiguecullen on Tuesday night, 18 May.

A car was set on fire outside a house, subsequently causing damage to a hedge and another vehicle.

The incident occurred between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday 18 May. Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact gardaĆ­ in Carlow station on 059 9136620.