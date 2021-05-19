Carlow photo competition captures life in pandemic times

A CARLOW photo competition opened up a window on people’s lives during Covid-19.

The winning entries in Carlow – a pandemic in pictures were recently announced, giving an historic snapshot of the joyful and poignant moments of life in Carlow during Covid. The competition was organised by Healthy Carlow, an inter-agency sub-group of Carlow Local Community Development Committee and Carlow Photographic Society.

Over 300 entries were received and the nine winning entries in the competition will share a total prize fund of €2,000. The winning photos, selected by three independent judges, will be among those published in a book showing what life was like for people living in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were different categories. The category ‘Children aged seven to 12 years’ was won by Quinagh’s Olivia Walsh for her gorgeous Teddy Bears’ Pandemic Picnic. Tullow’s Evan Tracy came first in the ‘13-17 years’ category for his thoughtful and artful Looking Back at the Bad Times and Lynda O’Hara of Myshall won the ‘18 years and over’ category with a heart-warming snap Four Months, No Hugs.

One of the independent judges, Linda Nolan, lauded all the entrants: “It was an absolute privilege to judge this competition. The images opened up a window on people’s lives in Carlow during this unprecedented time. Judging was an emotional journey for me – the participants portrayed such a mix of intense feelings in their images: love, joy, strength, acceptance, loss, loneliness and beauty. Very well done to all who took part.”

Funding for this project came from the Slaintécare Healthy Ireland Fund for the ‘Community Resilience Keep Well’ campaign. The prizes were sponsored by Carlow County Council. The aim of the project was to encourage people to switch off and get creative through participating in a photography project during the lockdown, and people responded with over 300 entries received.

Healthy Carlow coordinator Eilish Langton added: “Working on this project has taught us a lot, particularly in making connections with the people living in our county. It also highlighted the importance of creativity in creating inclusive and meaningful initiatives through collaborative processes.”

The organisers would like to thank all those who submitted photos capturing what was a moment in time during the year-long pandemic. While there is some way to go yet, there is clear light at the end of the tunnel. Ms Langton also thanked Carlow Photographic Society for their professional support and partnership on the project.

The publication of the book Carlow – a pandemic in pictures will be launched in June.

The winning entries can also be found on www.facebook.com/HealthyCarlow.

AND THE WINNERS ARE …

Carlow – a pandemic in pictures results.

Category 1, Children aged seven to 12 years: 1st prize, €200, Olivia Walsh, Quinagh, title: Teddy Bears’ Pandemic Picnic; 2nd prize, €100, Roisín O’Neill, Springdale, title: Lockdown Play Dates; 3rd prize, €100, Molly Hickey, Bagenalstown, title: I Miss Going Training.

Category 2, Young people aged 13-17 years: 1st prize, €300, Evan Tracey, Tullow, title: Looking Back at the Bad Times; 2nd prize, €200, Mai Locke, Myshall, title: No Lockdown Blues; 3rd prize, €100, Katelyn Rooney, Tullow, title: A Girl Gotta Do, What A Girl Gotta Do!

Category 3, Adults aged 18 years and over: 1st prize, €500, Lynda O’Hara, Myshall, title: Four Months, No Hugs; 2nd prize, €300, Terry Kerschbaum, Southern Gardens, title: The Last Call!; 3rd prize, €200, Josephine Shikuku, Pollerton, title: Covid Easter.