Child killed in Longford road collision

A boy has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Longford this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Ardnacassa at approximately 2pm.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been taken to Mullingar Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision and no other injuries have been reported.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved pending examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and those travelling in the Palace Crescent area between 1.30pm-2pm to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Longford Garda station on 043-3350570, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.