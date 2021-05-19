Coveney announces €1.5m in emergency support for people of Gaza

Rebecca Black, PA

The State is to send €1.5 million in emergency support for the people of Gaza, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

The Gaza Strip has been devastated by clashes between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers and hundreds have been killed.

Demonstrations have taken place in Ireland in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Demonstrators outside the Israeli embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Coveney announced the support in response to what he termed a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

“I am deeply concerned by the terrible humanitarian consequences of the ongoing violence in the occupied Palestinian territory,” he said.

“Two million people in Gaza, who were already suffering extreme hardship, including poverty and food insecurity, are now in the midst of another cycle of violence. The impact on the civilian population has been devastating.

“Today’s announcement of Irish Aid funding will support the UN in delivering emergency humanitarian supplies to those in acute need.

“The plight of children in this conflict is shameful and our support for Unicef seeks to alleviate the brutal situation they are facing.”

Simon Coveney (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Mr Coveney said that at the UN Security Council on Sunday he called for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

“I urge Israel to ensure unimpeded, regular and predictable access for humanitarian goods and personnel,” he said.

“I urge Hamas and other militant groups to ensure that humanitarian corridors can be agreed within the Gaza Strip.

“The UN and humanitarian partners must be permitted to bring in vital food, fuel and medical supplies, and to deploy humanitarian personnel safely.”