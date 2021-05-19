Covid: 503 new cases confirmed as hospital figures continue to fall

The Department of Health has confirmed 503 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected as of midnight on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing disruption caused by last week’s cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems, the Department notes that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are now 101 people in hospital with the virus, 38 of whom are in intensive care. This compares to 110 patients in hospital on Monday, 42 of whom were in ICU.

Despite the IT issues, registration for people to receive their Covid-19 vaccine is continuing, with anyone aged 49 or older now able to use the HSE’s online registration portal.

The registration portal will become available to people aged between 45-48 in the coming days.

Today’s figures come after the Tánaiste said he is hopeful Ireland can return to “close to normality” by late summer.

Leo Varadkar told the Oireachtas Enterprise, Trade and Employment Committee: “I’m very hopeful that we can return to something close to normality by late summer.

“It has been an extremely long road for everyone – for workers, businesses, friends and family – but I think our patience will have been worth it,” he said.