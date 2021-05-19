Death notices and funeral arrangements

Pauline Jordan (nee Carbery)

Church Road, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family on May 18th 2021 , in the tender care of the Staff of Carlow District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank and dearly loved mother of Margaret, Sheila, Kathleen, John, Jim, Nicola, Barry and the late Grace, much loved granny Pauline to her 21 grandchildren and her 4 great- grandchildren, sadly missed by her sons and daughter-in-law Michael, Ken, Jimmy, Tanya, Chris, Michael, Sarah and Steffen, and by her brothers and sisters Madeleine, Dan, Michael, Des, Maurice, the late Brendan, Kay, Frances, Mary, Brian, Eugene and Clare, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pauline’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Owing to government restrictions, Pauline’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11.oc in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown (Max 50 People) that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to County Carlow Hospice.

Seamus Just

Stillorgan, Dublin and late of Tombeagh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 17 May 2021 peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin; Beloved father of the late Bridget; Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, sons Terry, Michael and Pat, daughters Mary and Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Seamus rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Friday afternoon at 1.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

John Noel Graham

Cloneen, Crettyard, Co Carlow, (peacefully), at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Niall, Cathal and David, daughters Roisin, Aisling, Sinéad, Treacy and Leigh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated for John Noel on Friday 21 May at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Kilkenny, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on line at https://cloghparish.ie