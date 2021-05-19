€2m to bring residential developments in charge

By Suzanne Pender

IT would cost in excess of €2m for Carlow County Council to bring all residential developments without a developer or sufficient security bond across the county into its charge.

Director of services Michael Rainey brought forward a report on residential developments currently not in the council’s charge at a recent online meeting of Carlow County Council.

Mr Rainey stated that there are 67 developments identified as not taken in charge, of which 45 have made no request to take in charge, 22 have requested to be taken in charge and 11 developments which expect to be taken in charge this year.

These include Barrow Rise and Sleaty Park View, both in Graiguecullen and Rivercourt (phase one and two) and Tanner Hall (phase 1) in the Carlow Municipal District.

St Mullins Close, Tinnahinch and Schoolhouse Gate, Ballinkillen in the Bagenalstown Municipal District and the estates in the Tullow Municipal District of Kylemore Hill in Rathoe, Slaney Bank View and Ardbhaile, both in Rathvilly, and Phelim Crescent, Tullow.

The estimated works in residential developments where there is no developer, no security bond or insufficient funding to cover the cost of the work is €2.3m.

Mr Rainey stated that currently there is no funding for the local authority to progress works to a take in charge standard where there is no developer or insufficient funding to progress the works.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that the cost of taking an estate in charge is “quite high,” adding that despite being 15 years into this situation of unfinished estates, it was “a lot of the same as when we started.”

Cllr Fergal Browne urged the council to be more “proactive than reactive,” while cllr Charlie Murphy acknowledged that some progress had been made in that time.

Cllr Andy Gladney described it as a “disgrace” that developers expect Carlow Council “to pick up the bill and walk away and leave everything behind them.”

“It’s disgraceful that the council is being dragged into this and bailing out these developers,” cllr Gladney said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace spoke of the futile measures in place at the time and asked about the measures now in place to ensure this wouldn’t happen again.

Cllr Arthur McDonald asked about the prognosis long-term, to which Mr Rainey replied that the only thing that will resolve this is funding.

“There isn’t a short-term fix and it is an issue right across the country,” he said.

Cllr Fergal Browne revealed that as part of house sales currently, banks are insisting that the estates are taken in charge by the local authority, adding that this action was jeopardising sales.

Mr Rainey stated that stricter conveyancing rules are now in place and banks do look to see if estates are taken in charge.

Senior executive officer Fiona O’Neill outlined a raft of the increased measures now in place to prevent this occurring again, including cash bonds and the onus on informing the local authority if a bond is due to expire.