Fresh bid to develop Donnybrook apartment block

Gordon Deegan

Developers Red Rock have made a fresh bid to construct a 12 storey ‘build to rent’ apartment block for Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

This follows the company lodging a first party appeal to An Bord Pleanala against a decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission for the high-rise apartment scheme near the centre of Donnybrook village.

The scheme on the site of a Circle K petrol station at Donnybrook Rd comprises of 84 residential units, with a cafe and retail unit at ground floor, as well as a residents’ lounge, communal terraces on several floors, games room, co-working space, library, cinema room and concierge services.

The precedent is there for An Bord Pleanála giving 12 storey apartment blocks the green light in Donnybrook.

Last September, the appeals board granting ‘fast track’ planning permission to the Donnybrook Partnership for a 148 apartment scheme at Eglinton Rd, Donnybrook

Consultants for Red Rock Donnybrook Ltd, John Spain & Associates told the city council that the proposed 84-unit scheme will provide for an effective and efficient use of the under-utilised site, which is highly accessible and served by public transport.

Mr Spain stated that the proposed height of 12 storeys “contributes to the wider streetscape and urban form of the area”.

Mr Spain also stated that the design of the building “creates a high quality feature building at this key junction”.

The Council stated that the excessive height of the scheme as the main reason for refusal.

In the planner’s report recommending refusal, the planner in the case that the scheme is “unacceptable” given the serious impact it would have on the village of Donnybrook, and the precedent it would set.

The report states that this was due to the proposed development’s excessive height, bulk, scale and massing.

The Council pointed out that the development is directly affected by BusConnects Core Bus Corridor.

The Council found that the developers have not demonstrated that the National Transport Authority’s requirements for bus priority and cycle provision as part of BusConnects can be accommodated at this location.

The Council made its ruling after receiving around 40 objections against the plan including ones from the Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club and the Eglinton Residents Association

In his objection, Cllr Dermot Lacey (Lab) stated that when taken into account with other planned build to rent or shared living proposals for Donnybrook, the Red Rock “would mean 400 additional transient homes for Donnybrook”.

He said: “That is not good for sustainable community development.”

A decision is due on the appeal in September.