Goods imports from Britain fall 31% in March

Thomson Reuters

Goods imports from Britain fell 31 per cent year-on-year in March, new data showed, a less severe decline than the sharp drops seen in the first two months of the year when new post-Brexit trade barriers came into force.

Goods imports from Britain slumped by 53 per cent in February and 65 per cent in January compared to the same months in 2020, before the first Covid shutdown in March 2020.

The March figures were also 38 per cent down from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.

Irish goods exports to Britain rose by 13 per cent year-on-year, after falls of the same order in the prior two months.

Britain has delayed the introduction of a range of post-Brexit import checks on goods from the EU until later this year.