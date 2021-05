There have been over 500 Covid-19 tests carried out in Co Carlow in recent days after testing was opened to walk ins.

Until further notice, you can attend on a walk in basis at existing HSE Covid-19 testing centres throughout Ireland including at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow.

533 tests were taken at St Dympna’s between Friday morning last 14 May and 1pm today on Wednesday 19 May. A total of 3,318 tests have been carried out in the five facilities across the South East: