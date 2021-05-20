CJ Stander and Dermot Bannon to appear on this week’s Late Late Show

Following his shock decision to retire, Ireland and Munster rugby player CJ Stander will join Ryan Tubridy on this Friday’s Late Late Show to discuss his glittering career and his decision to go out on top.

Stander joined Munster in 2012, moving from his native South Africa, where he said he was considered too small to make their national squad.

Adopted by the people of Munster, Stander qualified to play for the Irish national team through the residency rule in 2015, making his debut in green the following year against Wales, and went on to be chosen for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2017 and won a Grand Slam in 2018.

Ryan will also chat to Dermot Bannon ahead of his upcoming series on small homes. The Room to Improve architect will also discuss the current issues facing the housing market and the solutions he believes could make a difference.

Crona and Suzy Bryne will remember their late father, broadcaster Gay Byrne, while Ryan will also meet Jamie and Georgie Crawford, speaking about their respective battles with multiple sclerosis (MS) and breast cancer.

Following the shock of a lifetime on last year’s Late Late Toy Show, in which he was joined by Dermot Kennedy while performing his hit ‘Giants’, Michael Moloney will be back to chat to Ryan ahead of the release of his first single ‘All That I Do’.

James Vincent McMorrow will also perform his new single ‘Paradise’ ahead of his much-anticipate new album set for release this summer.