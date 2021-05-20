Covid: 469 cases confirmed while hospital numbers stable

A further 469 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday.

There are currently 103 people in hospital with the virus, including 38 in intensive care units (ICU).

This compares to 101 people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday, with 38 in ICU.

As of midnight, Wednesday 19th May, the @hpscireland has been notified of 469* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 103 in hospital. 38 in ICU. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 20, 2021

As a cyberattack continues to affect the health service’s IT systems, the Department of Health has warned that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

The figures come as registration for people to receive their Covid-19 vaccine is continuing, with anyone aged 48 or older now able to use the HSE’s online registration portal.

The registration portal will become available to people aged between 45 and 47 in the coming days.

As of Wednesday, more than 2.2 million vaccines had been administered in Ireland.

More than 1.6 million people have now received their first dose — around 43 per cent of the adult population.

However, the rollout is not without recent roadblocks, as over a fifth of people booked to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Drogheda on Tuesday did not turn up for their appointment.

Meanwhile, concern has been also voiced over deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to Ireland.

HSE chief Paul Reid said Ireland had received a “minimal supply” of the jab in May of around 60,000 doses, and so far had no supply dates for June.

“Some concerns have been expressed around delivery schedules and clarity of delivery schedules for Janssen,” he told an HSE media briefing on Thursday.

The head of Ireland’s health service also described the “catastrophic” impact of a “stomach-churning” cyberattack on its system.

Reopening plans

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry meanwhile told the briefing that measures taken have slowed down the Indian variant of the virus in the State.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there will be a “comprehensive statement” next week on how travel and aviation will be resumed.

Mr Martin told a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting that the announcement will also include plans for the future of mandatory hotel quarantine, as well as sport and entertainment for the next phase of reopening in June and July.

It comes as Stormont ministers have agreed to press ahead with a series of further relaxations of Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland.

The powersharing executive has also agreed a “green list” for international travel, opening the way for holidaymakers to travel to a limited number of foreign destinations without having to quarantine on their return.

The North’s Covid vaccination programme has opened up to the 25 to 29-year-old age group.