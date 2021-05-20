Death notices and funeral announcements

Seamus Just

Stillorgan, Dublin and late of Tombeagh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 17th May 2021 peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin; Beloved father of the late Bridget; Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, sons Terry, Michael and Pat, daughters Mary and Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Seamus rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Friday afternoon at 1.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

John Noel Graham

Cloneen, Crettyard, Co Carlow, (peacefully), at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Niall, Cathal and David, daughters Roisin, Aisling, Sinéad, Treacy and Leigh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated for John Noel on Friday May 21st at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Kilkenny, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on line at https://cloghparish.ie