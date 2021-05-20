Limerick man pleads guilty to murdering his brother

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Eoin Reynolds

A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his brother in what a barrister has described as a “tragic” case.

Gerard Lynch (31), of Main Street, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, wearing a black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms, pleaded guilty today to the murder of Willie Lynch at Main Street, Pallaskenry on December 30th, 2017.

Lynch’s barrister Mark Nicholas SC told Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court that this is a “tragic case” involving a family. Although the mandatory penalty for murder is life imprisonment, Mr Nicholas said he would like to put certain matters before the court that might be used in a “different forum in the future”.

A sentence hearing will be held on Monday, October 11th.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE cyberattack: Gang provides decryption tool to repair systems

Thursday, 20/05/21 - 6:40pm

‘She loved our children’: Husband of Deirdre Morley urges inquiry into her HSE care

Thursday, 20/05/21 - 6:09pm

Covid: 469 cases confirmed while hospital numbers stable

Thursday, 20/05/21 - 5:24pm