Man arrested over arson attack on two woman in Meath

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested over an alleged arson attack in Co Meath, which left two women hospitalised.

As LMFM reports, It happened at a house in the Beauparc area at around 6pm yesterday evening.

A woman in her 70s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and a woman in her 40s was taken to St. James’ Hospital in Dublin for their injuries.

The man in his 70s was arrested and is being held at Navan Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination, while Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.