Man arrested over arson attack on two woman in Meath

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested over an alleged arson attack in Co Meath, which left two women hospitalised.

As LMFM reports, It happened at a house in the Beauparc area at around 6pm yesterday evening.

A woman in her 70s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and a woman in her 40s was taken to St. James’ Hospital in Dublin for their injuries.

The man in his 70s was arrested and is being held at Navan Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination, while Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Graham Norton’s novel Holding to be made into series, filming in Ireland this summer

Thursday, 20/05/21 - 11:19am

Arlene Foster urges Johnson to ‘deal with’ Northern Ireland protocol in final meeting

Thursday, 20/05/21 - 11:04am

Government to tackle short-term Airbnb rentals

Thursday, 20/05/21 - 10:42am