Man charged over assault of woman in Dublin city centre

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a woman that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 25th in Dublin 2 have arrested and charged a man.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Sunday, April 18th and detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 3 at 10.30am.

The assault occurred on Dame Street, Dublin 2, between 4am and 5am on Sunday, April 25h.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.