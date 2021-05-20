North’s Covid vaccination programme opens to 25-29 years olds

Rebecca Black, PA

The North’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has opened up to the 25 to 29-year-old age group.

The latest expansion comes just days after Northern Ireland passed the 1 million-mark for the number of people who have received at least one dose of the jab.

From Thursday, anyone born between May 1991 and July 1996 can book an appointment at one of the Trust vaccination centres across the North.

In line with the latest advice from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), anyone under the age of 40 can book a Pfizer-BioTech vaccine, or they can make an “informed decision” to receive the AstraZeneca jab at the SSE Arena in Belfast or a participating community pharmacy.

Vaccine supplies have been described as limited, with approximately 20,000 slots available each week.

There is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated.

The North’s Health Minister Robin Swann has urged all those eligible to book a vaccination.

“Vaccination is vital in helping us move through this pandemic and there is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated,” he said.

“Next week we will see further easing of restrictions with the re-opening of licensed and unlicensed premises indoors, the remainder of tourist accommodation and the further relaxation to the rules over visiting indoors.

“This has been made possible because of the success of the vaccination programme and the majority of people acting on the public health advice.

We have seen what this virus can do and with variants now in the mix we all need to protect ourselves and those around us.

“I appeal to everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to book an appointment.

“I know there are some younger people that think they don’t need the vaccine, but we have seen what this virus can do and with variants now in the mix we all need to protect ourselves and those around us.”

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride added: “While the risk of severe disease is lower in younger people, some may get very sick.

“There is much we still have to learn about this virus and post Covid syndrome or ‘long Covid’, which can be very debilitating for some. In making the decision to get the vaccine you are protecting not only yourself, but also those that matter to you. Every vaccine really does bring us closer together.”

Officials have said the ongoing roll-out of the vaccination programme will continue to be dependent on the availability of vaccine supplies.