Portobello Plaza to remain shuttered over coming weekends

Portobello Plaza will remain closed to the public over the next three weekends.

The plaza shut on a trial basis last week due to crowds gathering and disturbing residents.

Dublin City Council said the continued closure of the space follows a meeting between local residents, the council, public representatives and gardaí.

The plaza will remain closed from midday on Friday until midday on Monday each week. It will reopen on weekends from June 11th, with the situation to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

Amid the closures, Green Party councillor Janet Horner is calling for the introduction of night marshals to ensure people are behaving in public spaces.

Ms Horner says closing off the plaza could have been avoided.

“We want people to relax, we want them to have fun, but we also want them to know where the toilets are, where bins are, remind them to be picking up after themselves,” she said.

“Supporting and encouraging people to basically behave responsibly, behave with consideration to others in public space without doing what we’ve seen in the case of Portobello Plaza, which is sanctioning and taking away public space from people who need it, children who want to play there.”