Pres de la Salle student awarded scholarship

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

WELL done to Caoimhe Kelly, a former student of Presentation de la Salle College, Bagenalstown, who was presented with an academic scholarship in recognition of her excellent leaving cert results.

Caoimhe has just completed her first year studying to be a primary teacher in St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and is well on her way to fulfilling her dream of being a teacher.

She was awarded the scholarship from Dublin City University in recognition of getting over 550 points in the leaving cert, but because of the pandemic lockdown restrictions, hadn’t been officially presented with her certificate until recently.

I was thrilled, shocked, to be honest,” said Caoimhe.

Her parents from Paulstown, Amanda and Brenda, must be delighted for their academically-talented daughter, too.

Caoimhe, like every other student across the country, had to attend her first year of college lectures from the safety of her bedroom, but is very hopeful that she’ll be able to embrace college life on the Drumcondra campus in September.

Fingers crossed it’ll all go well and we’ll be back for next year!” she said.

