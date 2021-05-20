‘Significant’ number of firearms seized in Co Down

Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A “significant” number of firearms have been seized in Co Armagh.

Officers from the North’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the PSNI were involved in the operation which was part of a probe into organised crime.

In excess of ten firearms have been recovered so far in an ongoing search operation in the Jerrettspass area of County Down.

In a statement, an NCA spokesperson said further details will be issued on Friday.

