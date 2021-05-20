St Leo’s scoop award for social campaign

Rachel Harries, Caoimhe Martin, Eleanore Feeney and Niamh Behan

By Elizabeth Lee

ST LEO’S College, Carlow has just scooped a prize at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Ireland (YSI) awards for its positive impact in helping to create a more equal, fair and sustainable world.

Picking up the Make Our County More Inclusive and Poverty Free award, the team from St Leo’s was recognised for its ‘Voices Left on the Street’ project.

The judges from the Young Social Innovators found that “the team were passionate about combating homelessness. The students’ innovative response to this issue involved increasing their own understanding of the issue and raising awareness of how homelessness affects women, specifically in Carlow. They are campaigning to have a homeless shelter established in Carlow for homeless women; currently, such a provision is only available for men.”

The school had entered two projects into the annual Young Social Innovators Programme: ‘Voices Left on the Street’ and ‘Silence is Compliance’, which explored the respective themes of homelessness and racism. Both of them were shortlisted for national prizes, thanks to the girls’ commitment to the projects, under the direction of teachers Karen Brennan and Sheila Coady respectively.

YSI headquarters ensured that young people from all over Ireland could continue to speak out about social issues close to their hearts in 2021 with the creation of a new digital platform to support this year’s virtual Speak Out Tour, in which the teams from St Leo’s College took part. Each team’s contribution can be viewed at www.youngsocialinnovators.ie

Their award-winning project, ‘Voices Left on the Street’ highlighted how women make up 41% of the homeless population in Ireland today. The video also explores how there is more provision and interventions for homeless men than homeless women. The team also spoke with one woman about her experience of homelessness and living on the streets. Finally, the group liaised with Carlow County Council to highlight the large number of unoccupied buildings in the town.

Another team filmed a video entitled ‘Silence is Compliance’, which explored the theme of racial justice.

Now in its 20th year, YSI focuses on empowering Ireland’s young people to reimagine the world and the communities they live in by developing and implementing ideas that help create a fairer, more equal and sustainable world.