Stunning Victorian residence in the heart of Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

A STUNNING, unique property is now on the market in Carlow town.

3 Leinster Crescent (R93 F2R7) is a beautiful listed Victorian residence, designed with timeless elegance and marries both the original splendour of the period with bespoke and contemporary detail throughout.

The entire dwelling is finished to an exceptionally high standard and boasts gracious well-proportioned accommodation set over three floors.

The use of natural light in the inner courtyard and full wall-width sliding door found in the kitchen together with an excellent layout ensures spacious and light-filled rooms.

Among many original features are cornices and ceiling roses adorning a welcoming entrance hall, which opens onto two reception rooms, of which there are three in total at ground floor level, including an outstanding bespoke Italian stainless steel kitchen featuring a stainless steel island unit.

Also at ground floor level is an inner courtyard and guest toilet. At first-floor level, a balcony roof terrace accessed from the study/games room allows stunning views of the rear walled-in garden, while the large master bedroom and family bathroom dominate this level.

Accommodation at second floor boasts a further three bedrooms and shower room.

Original features include cornices and ceiling roses (restored by conservationists), servants bells in the dining room, mahogany parquet flooring (salvaged from a church, hand cut and laid on site); bespoke Italian stainless steel kitchen.

The property comes with all mains services and gas central heating (with three zones and temperature-controlled under-floor heating to ground floor).

BER exempt, guide price, €400,000.

Contact Thomas M Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow on 059 9132500.