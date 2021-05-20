Wind and rain warnings in place for seven counties

James Cox

Three status yellow weather alerts came into effect overnight for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Mayo.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in parts of the country today.

Met Éireann says gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are also likely.

The national forecaster described the weather as “unseasonably wet and windy”.

A status yellow wind warning came into effect at midnight for Cork and Kerry, remaining in place until midnight Thursday.

Unseasonably wet☔️ & windy🍃 today, risk of localised flooding, especially across Munster & west Connacht. Cyclonic variable, mainly southerly winds, mostly fresh to strong & gusty, with gales & possibly damaging gusts along S & SW coasts. Cool with highs of just 11 to 14C. pic.twitter.com/tMzDJ1tTA0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 20, 2021

The wind warning for Waterford and Wexford will remain in place until this afternoon.

A status yellow rainfall warning came into effect at midnight for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo. This warning will remain in place until midnight Thursday.

Met Éireann has warned that localised flooding may occur in some of the counties affected by the rainfall warning.