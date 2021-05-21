Artist makes hate sign into something positive

By Elizabeth Lee

An artist in Carlow town has transformed a symbol representing hate, dictatorship and genocide into an image of a Rubick’s cube with a love heart, as a way of making something appealing and positive out of something ugly and negative.

A purple swastika was spray-painted in recent weeks onto the Burrin Bridge which artist Ben Jelliman spotted while out for an evening walk. He was rather taken aback by the sight of the symbol and felt uncomfortable at the thought that his children and others would see it.

He decided that he would spray-paint over the Swastika and create an image that evoked love and not hate.

“It felt like the right thing to do. The swastika had been used as a lucky symbol up to the time that the Nazi party misappropriated it. It’s not the symbol itself, it’s what it represents. It was probably done by an ignorant kid who doesn’t realise what it represents,” Ben explained.

He was drawn to the idea of using a Rubick’s cube to cover up the purple swastika because of the cube-like shape of both images. He then added a red love heart as a symbol of love, to counteract the previous image.

Maurice O’Reilly, the director of the upcoming Carlow Fringe Arts Festival, said that local residents and fellow artists have been reacting well to the new graffiti which will feature in the festival.

“I think it’s a powerful image. The Rubick’s cube and the heart show the complexity of love. I love how it’s covering up the hate speech and how other people are reacting to it,” Maurice said.

Videographer, Patrick Bramley, filmed Ben while he was working on the graffiti and the film will feature in the Carlow Fringe Arts which begins on 4 June.