Carlow joins global gathering to support the people of Palestine

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW will join global protest tomorrow (Saturday) in support of the people of Palestine with a socially-distance gathering in solidarity at Carlow Town Park.

Tomorrow Saturday 22 May was marked as a global day of protests to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and with huge numbers gathering all across the country, Carlow decided to mark the day with a banner drop over the bridge to the town park at 10am.

“After days of violence thousands have been displaced and hundreds killed. The Israeli government’s response in the ongoing Gaza conflict is wholly disproportionate and directly resulting in the killing of these innocent civilians,” said Ned Byrne, chairman of the Carlow branch of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC)

“Ireland has a long history of solidarity for the Palestinian people and Carlow is no different. We are marking the day and raising awareness about the on-going persecution and subjugation of the Palestinians.

“We are asking people to bring their flags, posters and of course, their masks. This will be a socially distanced event,” said Ned.

People Before Profit cllr Adrienne Wallace will support the gathering.

“Now is the time to expel the Israeli ambassador and pass the Occupied Territories Bill. Ireland should be taking the lead; we have a long history of colonial oppression ourselves and know how important international solidarity is.

“War crimes are being perpetrated; Israel is targeting schools, targeting hospitals and the only Covid centre. Illegal settlements and violence have been a very stark reality for generations of Palestinians – it’s time for real change,” said cllr Wallace.