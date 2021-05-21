Death notices

Frandie Byrne, (née Cox)

Woodgrove, Tullow Road and formerly of Church Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow, on 21 May 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Eddie Byrne and predeceased by her brother Eddie Cox. Sadly missed by her sisters Patricia (Kennedy) and Clare (Ralph), brother-in-law Ger, sisters-in-law Bernie and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Frandie Rest in Peace.

Owing to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated tomorrow Saturday 22 May at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.