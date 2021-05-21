Death notices and funeral arrangements

Josie Black

Mullarney, Castledermot, Kildare

Peacefully in Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Edel, sister Bridie, nephew Barry and his wife Alannah and their kids Lexi and Maddie, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Josie Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne’s Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Assumption Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.