Hello Carlow! How are you?

By Elizabeth Lee

After months of grey days and uncertainty, and now with the opening up of society, it’s time to flung open the doors and ask the world … “how are ya?”

That’s exactly what the Carlow Mental Health Association wants everyone to do, especially on Thursday 27 May when they’re hosting their annual ***Hello, How R U*** day.

The aim of the day is for people to connect and check in with friends, family, colleagues and anyone we encounter throughout the day. Conversation cards, which can be found on the CMHA Facebook page or the CMHA website, can guide people on how to start the conversation in a safe and meaningful way.

“Connecting to others and just saying hello can make a difference to someone who may be struggling. All that is required from us is a listening ear,” a spokesperson said. “The last 15 months have taught us more than ever the importance of connection with others. This time has shown us that there are many ways for us to connect. And while nothing can beat “face to face”, using technology has allowed us a degree of connection throughout the pandemic. So many have been able to embrace technology and this has ensured that when the physical presence of other people may not possible, we can still remain connected.”

The Hello Carlow campaign was launched this week, in association with IT Carlow.

“IT Carlow are delighted to have the opportunity to participate in this mental health campaign and take the time to reach out to staff and students in a very simple yet meaningful and powerful way by taking the time to ask them how they are doing,” Colette Lane, director for People and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in the college said.

If you would like more information please don’t hesitate to check the Carlow Mental Health Association website carlowmentalhealth.ie or call them on 085 8181353.